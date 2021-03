The Greenville High School Scholar Bowl team had a good season, finishing with an 8-3 record.

The South Central Conference all-conference teams have been announced and Greenville High School has two honorees.

Emma Nord was selected to the first team and Katie Peppler was a third team member.

Earlier this week, the Comets participated in IHSA regional action. They beat East Alton-Wood River in the first round, then lost to Alton in the next one.