Two Options For Early Voting In Bond County

The April 6 consolidated election is quickly approaching.

There are two ways residents can vote before Election Day.

Early voting is underway from now through April 5. That is for individuals who are already registered.

The grace voting method is also now available to people who are not registered to vote.

They can go to the county clerk’s office, register, and then vote there. Grace voting ends Election Day.

As of Thursday, March 25, 182 Bond County residents had voted.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert said her office is open during regular business hours, Monday through Friday except holidays, for voting.