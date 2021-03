The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education has set the dates for eighth grade graduation ceremonies.

Eighth graders at Greenville Junior High School will graduate on Monday, May 24. The time and format are to be determined.

The Sorento School ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 and the Pocahontas School program will be at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25.

Each of the ceremonies will be in the school gymnasiums.