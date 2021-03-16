Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Matters

Following a closed session Monday night, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on personnel matters.

The retirement of Pam Doll as a high school science teacher, was approved, effective the end of the 2024-2025 school year. She was also granted an additional 100 sick leaves days.

Kathy Weiss will retire as Kindergarten Readiness Program teacher at Pocahontas after the 2023-2024 school year. The board granted her 66 additional sick leave days.

Resignations effective the end of this school year include Keri Pleshar as a KRP teacher, Allyson Loucks as Greenville Jr. High administrative assistant and football and basketball cheerleading coach at the high school, and Cory Smith as boys basketball coach at Sorento School.

The board hired Joseph Pruett as a bus driver for four hours per day, Logan Niehaus as assistant girls’ soccer coach at the high school, and David Holden Jr. as girls track coach at the high school.

Three volunteer coaches were approved. They are Ruth Hanebrink in track, Allie Warchol in softball and Tyler Hutchinson in baseball.

Leaves of absence were granted to Ryan D’Arcy, high school Social Studies teacher; and Lauren Hutchinson, kindergarten teacher at Greenville Elementary School.