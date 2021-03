Hours for the three offices at the Bond County Office Building have returned to normal.

The treasurer, supervisor of assessments and county clerk offices have returned to being open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. In recent weeks, daily hours had been limited due to COVID-19.

Early voting for the April 6 election is now underway. Registered voters can visit the county clerk’s office during regular hours to cast a ballot.