130 Students In Quarantine, Remote Learning Underway

Due to an increase of student COVID-19 cases this week at Greenville High School, remote learning is being instituted beginning today (Thursday 4-30).

Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson has advised all high school students they will be in remote learning today, Friday and Monday.

In addition, there will be no high school student activities or athletics April 29 through May 3.

Over 130 high school students are currently in quarantine.

Olson advised that on Monday, he will announce if there will be a return to in-person learning or if remote learning will be continued. He said this will be determined based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Bond County Health Department.

The Comets baseball team was scheduled to play today (Thursday) at Busch Stadium after the Cardinals’ game. That has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

The superintendent is asking all community members to maintain safe social distances, wear masks in public and practice good hand hygiene to continue the battle with COVID-19.