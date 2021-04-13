1,860 Lbs. Of Prescription Drugs Collected In Madison County

As of Wednesday, April 7, Madison County Sheriff’s Department has collected over 1860 pounds of prescription and Over the Counter (OTC) medications as part of their RX 4 Safety program this year. Since the program was initiated in April of 2015, over 11 tons of medicine have been collected and disposed of at federally regulated locations.

Secure drop off bins are still available at police stations in Highland, Glen Carbon, The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and more. Items that can be accepted include painkillers, antibiotics, ointments, oils, and unidentifiable pills.

For a list of what can and cannot be accepted and more information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 296-4850.