2021 Bond County Fair Pageant Details

Plans are underway for the Bond County Fair to be held this year.

Due to COVID-19, the fair board has approved age extensions to girls who missed participating in the Junior Miss and Little Miss pageants last year.

To be eligible for the Little Miss Bond County Pageant, girls must be a Bond County resident, turning five or six years old between September 1 of 2019 and August 31 of 2021, going into kindergarten or first grade.

The age extension is only available for 2021.

The registration fee is $35.

For a chance to enter, Katie Perkins must be e-mailed at LittleMissBondCounty@gmail.com on Saturday, May 8 beginning at 9 a.m.

Only the first 20 contestants in each group will be accepted, based on e-mail timestamp, starting at 9 a.m. Only one child can be entered per e-mail.

For the Junior Miss Pageant, the age extension is only available for the 2021 and 2022 pageant seasons.

To be eligible, Junior miss participants must be a Bond County resident, turning 12 years old by August 9 of this year and may not turn 16 before August 10 of 2021. A sponsorship fee of $50 is required.

For a chance to enter the Junior Miss Pageant, call Brooke Earnest at 618-339-2606 on Saturday, May 8 beginning at 9 a.m.

No early calls will be accepted and only the first 12 contestants will be allowed. Only one child can be entered per call and all calls will be taken in the order they are received.

As for the Bond County Fair Queen Pageant, no change has been made in the eligible age group of 16 to 21.

A queen candidate informational meeting will be held in mid-to-late May. Earnest is coordinator of the pageant.