When the consolidated election concluded in Bond County Tuesday, the final voter turnout was 24.81 percent.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert told WGEL she was pleased with the final turnout. The total was up from 21.45% four years ago. Early voting was up this time around, with 520 votes cast, vs. 395 four years ago. She said the voting process was very smooth overall.

A total of 2,678 individuals cast ballots in the election. There were 10,793 registered to vote.