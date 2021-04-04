4-H Scholarship Applications Due April 30

The Clinton County Extension Foundation is once again offering scholarship opportunities to local 4-H members and alumni. The Extension Foundation scholarship strives to support and encourage Clinton County 4-H youth who are interested in higher education. The application is available online at go.illinois.edu/ClintonCo4H, and will be accepted through close of business on April 30. Eligible applicants must have been in 4-H at least six years, with four or more having been in Clinton County 4-H. They must have exhibited at least one 4-H project per year at a Clinton County 4-H show, and they must be senior in a Clinton County High School, graduate or undergraduate in a community college, four year college, or trade school.

This is the third year the Extension Foundation has offered 4-H scholarships to local students. The foundation awards up to $5,000 annually based on the merit of the application materials. Previous recipients include:

2020-Katie Helmink, Colby Litteken, Alexandria Sherman, Hanna Voss, and Tori Voyles

2019-Katelyn Elias and Alexandria Sherman

For more information about the Clinton County Extension Foundation, or the scholarship application, call 618-526-4551 or go online to go.illinois.edu/ClintonCo4H.