40th Annual National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Every April, the Department of Justice leads communities across the Nation in their annual observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. This year is the event’s 40th anniversary.

Throughout the week, we renew our commitment to serving all victims of crime, acknowledge significant achievements in victim services and allied professions, and remember crime victims and survivors. This year’s theme — Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities. — emphasizes the importance of leveraging community support to help victims of crime.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois prioritizes victim cases, especially violent crimes, hate crimes, crimes against the elderly, and crimes against children. Seeking justice for victims involves extensive coordination, not only with our outstanding partners in law enforcement, but also with community organizations, care providers, social services, and victim advocates.

“This week we honor all who work tirelessly and compassionately to care for the needs of crime victims,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “Their jobs have been especially vital during the pandemic, as victims have struggled to connect with family, friends, and other support systems. We also recognize the bravery and sacrifice of all those who serve honorably in law enforcement, who put themselves at risk every day to prevent others from being victimized. The work they do has never been more difficult, and we owe them a great debt of gratitude.”

Organizations, programs, and individuals across the nation who have provided outstanding service in support of crime victims will be honored at the 2021 National Crime Victim’s Service Awards Ceremony, which will be held virtually on April 23, 2021, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. eastern time. To register for the ceremony, please visit https://go.usa.gov/xssdb. Visitors to the website can also access the 2021 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Resource Guide, which provides free event planning ideas, graphics, videos, and more information for participating organizations.