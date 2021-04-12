Alton Man Injured & Charged With Numerous Offenses In Greenville Crash

An Alton man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Greenville Sunday afternoon and now faces several charges from the incident.

State police report 46 year old Nakia Latham, of Alton, was traveling east on Illinois Route 140 approximately ¼ mile west of Illinois 127 Sunday at 4:34 PM. A second vehicle, driven by 18 year old Gavin Durborow, of Greenville, was stopped at a construction zone red light at the same location.

Latham reportedly failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of Durborow’s vehicle. Latham then allegedly left the scene of the crash and proceeded east through the red stop light, continuing east to a convenience store where the vehicle became disabled.

Officers from the Greenville Police Department located Latham. He complained of minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Durborow was not injured in the collision.

Latham was cited for allegedly Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol by a Driver, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Driving While License Suspended, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Damage to an Attended Vehicle, and Disregarding a Traffic Control Light.