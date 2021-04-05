Answers To Frequent Election Questions

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert tells WGEL she has received voting questions she would like to address.

One is from Bond County Unit 2 voters pertaining to who they can vote for. Sybert said they can vote for anyone on the ballot, regardless of where they live in the district.

The other topic pertains to what is called under-voting, or voting for fewer than the number of positions to be filled.

County Clerk Sybert said for all races, voters can vote for fewer than the number to be elected, but they cannot over-vote.

The election is Tuesday with the polls open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.