Great weather was plentiful at Patriot’s Park Saturday afternoon for an appearance of the Easter Bunny.

The Drive-Thru Easter Egg Express was held by the Kingsbury Park District and Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Kayla Curry, KPD recreation programmer, said the event was fun for everyone.

Bags with filled eggs and a craft were distributed by the Easter Bunny.

The drive-thru event was held since there were no Easter egg hunts at Patriot’s Park this year.