Beckemeyer Man Killed In US 50 Crash

A Beckemeyer man was killed in a two vehicle crash on US Highway 50 Wednesday just before 10 PM.

Illinois State Police report 29 year old Arron L. Wilcox, of Beckemeyer, was westbound on Highway 50, west of Rt. 127, at the same time34 year old Shana M. Knight, of Carmil IL, was traveling eastbound in the same area. For an unknown reason, Wilcox crossed the center line, entering the eastbound lane and struck the front of Knight’s vehicle.

Wilcox was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in his car, 21 year old Ozzy Youngbouer, of Albers, was transported by Arch Helicopter to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shana Knight was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 50 was closed to all traffic between Beckemeyer Road and Rt. 127 from 10 PM until approximately 1 AM.