Board Of Adjustments Recommends Variance

The Greenville Board of Adjustments met Tuesday evening. A request for a variance from the Bond County Historical Society was unanimously approved.

The matter now goes to the city council with the recommendation of approval.

The historical society wants the variance to place a monument sign near the intersection of Winter Avenue and Fourth at its new location for its museum.

John Coleman from the historical society said the sign would be erected so it does not obstruct vehicular traffic.

The board of adjustments has a new chairperson. Rena Ward was elected to the position by her fellow board members.