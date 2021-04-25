Body Of Missing Man Found In Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday at 2:30 PM reporting that a vehicle and deceased male had been located. The caller reported the subject and vehicle were in a deep ditch in the middle of farm fields east of 13th Rd. and N 21st Ave. in the Harvel area. The caller believed the vehicle, a gray, Nissan Truck; matched the vehicle of 65 year old Kurt W. Schmedeke, of Irving, who had recently been reported missing.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the scene and the caller guided the Deputies to the deceased subject and vehicle where Mr. Schmedeke, of Irving, was identified.

Officials report Schmedeke had driven off 21st Ave. east of 13th Rd., through multiple fields before the vehicle came to rest in the ravine.

Schmedeke had been reported missing on April 18th by family members. He reportedly had health issues and had been confused.

Raymond Fire Department assisted in removing Mr. Schmedeke from the ditch.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigation found no evidence of any criminal element to Mr. Schmedeke’s death.