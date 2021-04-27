Bond Co. Genealogical Society Digitizes Quarterlies

Great news, local history enthusiasts! The entire back catalog of Bond County Genealogical Society News Quarterlies, published 1982-2011 and previously only available in printed format, has been digitized! A volunteer within the society scanned the paper issues and utilized the technology of Optical Character Recognition (OCR) which converts scanned documents into searchable text PDF files. This BCGS Quarterlies collection offers a wealth of community and family history including vintage news and advertisements from Greenville and Bond County newspapers, articles by BCGS members and friends, excerpts from BCGS publications, BCGS meeting minutes, and obituary and cemetery listings.

These Volumes 0-28 (4 issues per year) are currently available at no charge and with no password to BCGS members and the general public. Download and read the issues in OCR PDF from the society’s Sync.com “cloud” shared directories. Access the Sync.com directories at www.bondcogen.org/newsletter.html

All newsletters are copyrighted by Bond County Genealogical Society. They are to be used solely for research purposes for genealogists and historians and not to be redistributed or republished.

Volumes 1-28 are also available to read and research in bound book form in the BCGS Library located on the lower level of the Greenville Public Library.

The Bond County Genealogical Society News Quarterly began publication in March 1982 and continued uninterrupted through Spring 2011. A series of dedicated editors – Lillian Dauderman, Nelda Neer Anthony, and Carlos Hawley – put out those issues. After a few short years’ break, a fresh newsletter committee rebooted The B.C.G.S. News in a twice-yearly format, combining both Genealogical and Historical Society news and interests. The first volume of the new format Newsletter was published January 2014 and featured new editor and content creator Rebecca Clausen. Issues of the 2014-present newsletters are also available in PDF on the BCGS website shortly after publication and will be added in the future to the printed collection at the BCGS Library at GPL.

Submissions to The B.C.G.S. News are encouraged. These may include family genealogies, photos, queries, and genealogical or historical articles. If you have a submission for the next Genealogical Society Newsletter, please send to bcgs_editor@sbcglobal.net, bring to a meeting, or send via post mail (PO Box 172 Greenville, IL 62246). All submissions are subject to editing and/or serialization over multiple issues. To be included in upcoming issues, submissions must be received by the end of December for Winter or end of June for Summer.

Bond County Genealogical Society meets jointly with Bond County Historical Society fourth Tuesdays at 7pm in the Bond County Museum (U.S. DeMoulin Mansion, 409 S Fourth St, Greenville). All members and visitors are welcome to attend the monthly meeting and look forward to hearing or proposing a program of some sort. Members will often speak of their respective projects. Special program meetings and tours may take place at other locations and times, so follow the Museum’s Facebook Page and listen to WGEL 101.7 FM.

Bond County Genealogical Society members are a diverse group. Many members have ancestry in Bond County. Other BCGS members live in Bond County, but their ancestors lived elsewhere. Our common bond is an interest in family history.

Membership benefits include two e-newsletters annually, priority on BCGS publications and research services, volunteer opportunities, and free query publications in the newsletter and website. Society members in good standing are eligible to vote for leadership and to serve as board members, directors, and appointees.

Memberships are for the calendar year (January 1 to December 31). Individual or family membership (living in same address) is $15.00. Life membership is $175.00 per individual/family (living in same address). Combined calendar year memberships to both BCGS and Bond County Historical Society are $20. Membership form and much more information can be found at the newly redesigned official website of the society: www.bondcogen.org.