Bond County Almost 26% Vaccinated

As of Sunday, April 25, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports a total of 9,112 Bond County residents have received one or both of their COVID-19 vaccine shots. 4,300 of those are fully vaccinated, meaning 25.86% of the population of Bond County is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Last Monday, the Bond County Health Department announced 13 new COVID cases from the previous four days, bringing the county to date total to 2,135 positive cases. As of April 19, a total of 60,950 tests have been administered in Bond County since the start of the pandemic.

Officials remind you should continue to wear a mask, social distance, and maintain good hand-washing habits.

To schedule your vaccine, visit the Bond County Health Department online at BCHD.us or Facebook or call 664-1442.