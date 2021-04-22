Bond County Board Makes Appointments

The Bond County Board met Tuesday night and made appointments.

County Board Chairman Adam Boudouris was appointed the Program Compliance and Oversight Monitor for Bond County Transit.

The person in that position must be an employee of the county, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. It is a paid part-time position with the salary covered with an IDOT grant received by the transit system.

By a vote of 3-2, Brenna Garnett-Hopkins of Greenville was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Bond County Housing Authority Board.

Another individual, Stacey Sidwell, also expressed interest in the position.

Voting in favor of Garnett-Hopkins were Boudouris, Wes Pourchot and Jacob Rayle. Voting “no” were Gerald McCray and Frank Lucco.

The board reappointed Jan and Larry Watts to three-year terms on the Smithboro Fire Protection District Board.

County board members approved three documents pertaining to the county’s involvement with Bond County Transit.

A motion was passed to allow the City of Greenville to use the courthouse lawn for its new Family Fun Fridays event. The first will be May 28, with others June 11 and 25, July 16 and 30, and August 13.