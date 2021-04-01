Bond County COVID-19 Update

The Bond County Health Department is reporting 16.22% of Bond County has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, March 30.

A total of 6,949 vaccines have been administered to Bond County residents. Of that number, 2,697 people are fully vaccinated, meaning they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The health department also reports a total of 2,094 cases of COVID-19 in Bond County since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

A total of over 55,000 tests have been administered in Bond County.

Greenville University reports, as of Monday, March 29, no positive cases on their campus.

GU has administered 35,419 tests to their students and staff since school began in August. 35,233 of those were negative. GU has seen a total of 186 positive COVID cases this school year.