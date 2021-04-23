Bond County Offices Moving

At Tuesday night’s Bond County Board meeting, an update was given on the movement of offices from the current County Offices Building along College Avenue, to the building adjoining People’s State Bank, along Main Avenue in Greenville.

County Clerk Meg Sybert said the office looks a bit like organized chaos right now as all of the counters have been moved. The vault will be moved in early May.

Sybert said she hopes to close the existing office on May 14. She pointed out there are a lot of plusses in the new space, including a secure election room and fireproof vault.

Shelving, tables and other contents are being removed from the vault.

Offices involved in the move are county treasurer, supervisor of assessments, and county clerk.

Also at the new location will be offices for the coroner and IT director. The county will use the vault and kitchen on the lower floor of the new building.