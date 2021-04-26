Bond County SWCD Art Contests

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District is once again offering its spring arts contests.

They include coloring, poster making and photography.

Students in grades kindergarten through five are invited to enter the coloring contest.

Those in kindergarten through grade 12 can enter the poster contest.

The photo contest is open to amateur photographers under 18 and amateur adult photographers.

Entries will be accepted until May 12. Full details are available online at BondSWCD.org.

Cash and prizes will be awarded to winners in multiple categories.