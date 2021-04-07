Bond County Township Election Results

Tuesday’s election saw several races for township positions in Bond County.

In Mulberry Grove Township, four men ran for road commissioner with Dale Miller emerging victorious.

Jessica Buatte won the race for township supervisor.

Eight candidates sought four Mulberry Grove Township trustee positions. The winners were Mark Blankenship, Cindy Lewis, Doug Willis and Phillip Buatte.

Winning trustee terms in LaGrange Township were William Riedemann, Stephanie Wernle, Donald Niehaus, and Laura Myers.

In Pleasant Mound Township, six candidates sought one of the four trustee terms. Winners were Todd Goodin, Thomas Steiner, Kevin Bauer and Matt Elam.

Robert Manning was elected road commissioner of Shoal Creek Township.

With four trustee openings in Shoal Creek Township, eight candidates wanted one of them. Winners included Vern Brewer, Pam Sidwell, Roger Gruner and Brandon Beckert.

In Tamalco Township, Andrew Wessel was elected township supervisor, and Craig Helmkamp won the road commissioner race by two votes.

All vote totals are unofficial until the canvass.