Breese Hospital Auxiliary Offering Scholarships

The deadline is fast approaching to apply for the $1,000 scholarships for students in or entering a healthcare career field offered by the Auxiliary at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

Applications are due by Saturday, May 1, to be considered. Those applying must be Clinton County residents, entering a medical or allied field, have already been accepted into his or her chosen program and provide an acceptance letter.

To assist as many as possible, students may only receive an Auxiliary grant once although there is no limit on the number of times someone may apply.

Schools must be appropriately accredited but need not be in Illinois and students must attend one academic year of school or the grant must be returned.

Forms are available from the hospital’s Volunteer Services. For an application or questions, contact the Director of Volunteers at Christine.gebke@hshs.org. Note – e-mail is recommended.

Applications should be returned to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, c/o Scholarship Chairperson, PO Box 99, Breese, IL, 62230. Recipients will be notified the end of May and grants will be presented later this summer.

Funds for the Auxiliary scholarships come from a variety of sources including individual donations, memorials and the Lights for Scholarship campaign. Funds are also traditionally raised through a September walk-a-thon although the 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Donations are still being accepted for scholarships and may be submitted to the same address.

For more information, contact the Director of Volunteers at Christine.gebke@hshs.org.

