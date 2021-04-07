Carlyle Lake Boat Ramp & Bridge Closure

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project will temporarily close the Dam East Boat Ramp to the public beginning the evening of Thursday, April 8 through Sunday, April 11, 2021. The closure is necessary for the 739th Engineer Company to conduct military training exercises associated with launching, catching, and retrieving Interior Bays on the water with approximately 30 to 40 soldiers participating.

Boulder Road will be closed at the bridge over Gibbs Creek between Lake Villa Road and Nut Road, approximately 4 miles north of Route 50, for a bridge replacement beginning the week of April 12, 2021 through June 25, 2021. Campers travelling to Boulder Campground during this period are encouraged to utilize the designated detour route by turning onto Diamond Springs Road, then taking a left turn onto Boulder Road, and turn right into the Boulder Campground. Please contact the Clinton County Highway Department for any questions regarding the bridge replacement.

For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.