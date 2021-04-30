CEO Trade Show Wednesday

The current Bond County CEO class is hosting its annual trade show this week.

Program Facilitator Amanda Dussold said the show will be Wednesday, May 5 from 6 to 8 PM in what was formerly Fair Oaks at HSHS Holy Family Hospital. One of the students operates a food truck called Pullin’ Pork, which will be parked outside and other students will showcase their businesses inside where you can buy their products. You can also buy the class’s Bond-Opoly board game.

Students in the Bond County CEO program are seniors at Mulberry Grove and Greenville high schools.

The class meets throughout the school year, learning business concepts.

Once again, the trade show is Wednesday, May 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the former Fair Oaks location at HSHS Holy Family Hospital.