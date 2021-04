The Greenville Chamber of Commerce will host another New Faces and New Places event Wednesday (April 28).

It is scheduled for 7:30 to 9 a.m. in the SMART Center in downtown Greenville.

Owners of new businesses will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and talk about their businesses. Additional business news will also be presented.

Virtual attendance is also available.

Contact the Chamber at 664-9272 or email GreenvilleILChamber@gmail.com for information.