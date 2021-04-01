City Council Addresses Water & Sewer Services

At its special meeting Tuesday night, the Greenville City Council approved items pertaining to water and sewer services.

The firm of Milano and Gruenloh was hired to do engineering work on a proposed project to replace a water main along Idler Lane from Rt. 140 to College Avenue.

The cost for design engineering is not to exceed $40,000. There is also an alternate of $35,000 for construction engineering.

The city is planning to seek an Illinois Community Development Block Grant of $550,000 for a new line, and if it is received, grant money could be used to cover engineering fees.

Within the last year, the city has had breaks in that line which led to disruption of water service to residents and boil orders.

The project will not be started this year, as the emphasis is currently on engineering services and the grant.

The council also approved the purchase of a dissolved oxygen controller for the wastewater treatment plant.

The cost is $8,000 from Illinois Electric Works.

The equipment regulates the dissolved oxygen used at the wastewater plant.