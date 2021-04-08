The annual Congressional Art Competition for high school students is now open, according to Illinois Representative Mary Miller.

The Artistic Discovery Contest is sponsored by the members of the U.S. House of Representatives to recognize and encourage artistic talent.

All artwork and required forms must be delivered to one of Miller’s district offices by 4:30 p.m. May 3. Her district offices are in Effingham, Danville and Harrisburg.

The top entry from Illinois’ 15th District will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Complex for a year.

For more information on the art contest, including rules, visit Miller’s website at MaryMiller.house.gov and go to “Press Releases”.