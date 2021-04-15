Council Discusses “Connecting All Comets” Payment Structure

At a March 30 special meeting, the Greenville City Council decided to pledge $200,000 to the Bond County Community Unit 2 campaign knows as “Connecting All Comets.”

The campaign, which still needs the approval of the school board, consists of three phases . . . phase one being the installation of artificial turf on the current high school football and baseball fields, and lights for the softball and baseball fields; phase two being an auxiliary high school gymnasium with the expansion of the cafeteria, and phase three the addition of more tennis courts plus miscellaneous items.

The original plan of the council was to provide $20,000 per year for 10 years.

At the council’s meeting Tuesday night, it was announced the city has money in reserve to pay the $200,000 more quickly and still have more than the six months of cash reserves the city’s auditor recommends.

That led to a discussion about changing the payment structure.

The council ended up passing a motion, 5-0, to contribute $100,000 in the next fiscal year, which begins May 1, and the other $100,000 in the following fiscal year, pending approval of the phases by the school board.

City Manager Dave Willey said the change isn’t intended to short change the pledge, but is intended to speed it up and make it less impactful on the year-to-year budget process.

Click below to hear his comments:

As part of the motion, the city council respectfully urges the Unit 2 school board to move forward with the campaign.