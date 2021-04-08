County Board Discusses Variety Of Topics

The Bond County Board met Tuesday morning and agreed to allow Sheriff Jim Leitschuh to present a project to the Bond County Building Commission.

A new air conditioning/heating unit is needed for the Probation Department area in the courthouse. The bid for the unit and installation is $5,000.

The building commission will be consulted to obtain funding for the project.

The county board was set to appoint a member to the Bond County Housing Authority Board, but Chairman Adam Boudouris announced he recently learned another person is interested.

The Housing Authority Board has recommended the appointment of Stacey Sidwell. Boudouris reported Brenna Hopkins is the other candidate.

The county board tabled the matter to allow time to review the two candidates. The appointee will fill an unexpired term until July of 2023.

The board voted to reappoint Brett Kunkel to the Shoal Creek Fire Protection District Board for another three-year term.

The board announced Meg Sybert, who serves as the county clerk and recorder, has resigned as the county’s Program Compliance and Oversite Monitor (P-COM) for the transit system.

Her replacement must be a county employee.

The county board members also met as the Special Service District Board.

Chairman Boudouris advised Rural Med, the new ambulance service provider for the county, is still using its ambulances in the county since the SSD ambulances are still not available for use. Boudouris asked if the county should consider providing Rural Med compensation for using its ambulances the past three months.

Gerald McCray suggested the board wait until the end of the year to discuss the subject. The other board members agreed.

During the discussion, all board members commended Rural Med for its operations in Bond County.