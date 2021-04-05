County Board Meeting Will Be Wednesday

Due to the election this week, the Bond County Board will meet Wednesday, April 7.

Once again, the board session can be seen von Zoom Video Conferencing, beginning at 9 a.m.

The agenda includes a discussion of a proposal for a new air conditioning/heating unit for the probation department at the courthouse, and the appointment of members to the Bond County Housing Authority Board and Shoal Creek Fire Protection District Board.

The county board will also discuss the position of Program Compliance Oversite Monitor (P-COM) for the transit system.

Following the county board session, the Special Service District Board will meet. An update on ambulance service will be presented.