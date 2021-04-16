COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic In Highland

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is hosting their next COVID vaccine clinic on April 21. Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 18 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or you can schedule online.

How to make an appointment online:

Residents can make an appointment online by signing up for the online patient portal called MyChart. It is free and easy to create an HSHS MyChart account. See the steps below to get started.

Go to www.hshsmyhealthrecord.com

Login or Create a MyChart account by clicking “Sign Up Now.”

Under Quick Links, click “COVID-19 Vaccine Link.”

Click “COVID-19 Vaccination” and answer questions on eligibility to schedule a FIRST DOSE vaccine appointment.