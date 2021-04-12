COVID Cases & Vaccination Update

The Bond County Health Department announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. Those cases had been reported in the prior five days and they bring the total for Bond County to 2,117 total cases since the pandemic began.

A total of 59.362 tests have been administered in Bond County.

As of Monday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports 7,871 doses of the CO VID-19 vaccine have been administered in Bond County. That includes 3,404 second doses.

20.47% of the population of Bond County has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, according to IDPH.