Cox At Chamber Cardinals Luncheon

The ninth Greenville Chamber of Commerce Cardinals Baseball Luncheon was held Tuesday afternoon at the Donnewald Distributing meeting room.

Danny Cox returned as the special guest.

Cox pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals six seasons, from 1983 through 1988, and also played for Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Toronto. He was on the Cardinals 1985 and 1987 World Series teams and was a World Champion with the 1993 Toronto Blue Jays.

Cox told emcee Jeff Leidel St. Louis fans are special and the Cardinals are second to none in how they treat their alumni players.

Click below to hear more:

Danny Cox lives in Freeburg.