Details Released On Idler Lane & Rt. 140 Accident

Illinois State Police have released details on the two vehicle crash Thursday that saw two people airlifted from the scene at Rt. 140 & Idler Lane in Greenville.

Police report the collision occurred Thursday at 9:03 AM.

According to state police, 20 year old Bryce Cochrane, of Belleville, was northbound on Idler Lane, approaching the stop sign at IL Rt. 140. 67 year old Aleta Whitford, of Greenville, was traveling east on Rt. 140, approaching the intersection. Cochrane allegedly disobeyed the stop sign and pulled into the path of Whitford’s vehicle. Cochran’s car was struck in the driver’s side.

Whitford was transported to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. Her passenger, 90 year old Rose Compton, of Greenville was flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

Cochrane was also flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries. He was cited by state police for allegedly Disobeying a Stop Sign and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.