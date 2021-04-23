Entrepreneurship Roundtable Thursday

The City of Greenville is hosting a roundtable forum to promote local entrepreneurship.

The session is Thursday, April 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the SMART Center in downtown Greenville.

Greenville Economic Development Director Mark Sargis said last month, several local business leaders and entrepreneurs met and agreed the conversation should continue and be expanded.

Sargis told WGEL there are some local entrepreneurs in and around Greenville doing interesting work and the city wants to promote more of that. The April 29th event is open to everyone. Sargis hopes to have a follow-up meeting next month to put some ideas into an action plan.

Representatives from the city and Greenville University will attend.

Sargis said now is a good time for this type of roundtable forum as the pandemic comes to an end and people are looking for opportunities to get out, spend money, and eat out.

Anyone can attend, but for planning purposes, the city asks participants to register at GreenvilleIllinois.com, on the City of Greenville Facebook page, or by calling 664-1644, extension 221.

The forum can also be viewed on the City of Greenville Facebook page.