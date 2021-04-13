Faith Countryside In Highland To Close

Faith Countryside Homes, a not-for-profit nursing home and assisted living facility in Highland, is planning to close on June 10, according to the Belleville News Democrat.

Gerald Harman, Executive Director of Faith Countryside Homes, told the BND the closure is due to financial issues made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 69 residents of the facility and their family were told Monday. Employees are reportedly helping the residents find care elsewhere.

The BND reports 110 people work at Faith Countryside Homes and officials say they will try to help the workers find new positions.

The facility’s board of community volunteers has reportedly attempted to find a buyer for several years, which could allow them to operate. Following the pandemic, revenues were impacted negatively and expenses increased for staffing and supplies.

Faith Countryside Homes has operated in Highland since 1973.