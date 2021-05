A 69 year old man from Clarendon Hills, IL, was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County Thursday evening.

Illinois State Police report 69 year old David R. Grapes was northbound on I-55 near the 54 mile marker when he diverted around a construction zone that was closed and barricaded. Grapes reportedly drove around several barricades and traveled several hundred feet before striking a stationary track hoe.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.