First Vandalia Corp. Holds Annual Meeting

The 37th Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of First Vandalia Corp., parent company of The FNB Community Bank with locations in Vandalia, Ramsey, Patoka, Mulberry Grove and Greenville, was held on Wednesday April 21, 2021 at the bank’s main office in Vandalia, Illinois. For the second consecutive year, due to the COVID-19 precautions, the meeting was conducted with limited in-person attendance and voting done by proxy.

In his opening comments, Todd Shulman, board chair, expressed optimism that the pandemic may be coming to an end. Reflecting on how The FNB has dealt with COVID-19, Shulman said, “While our economy was shackled with lockdowns and shortages over the past twelve months, it also reinforced our belief in community banks. In the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) for small businesses, loans of $150,000 and less, 86% of them were originated (nationwide) by community banks like us. We can be proud of how The FNB helped 300 businesses and their employees through the PPP program.”

First Vandalia Corp. finished the fiscal year setting new records for assets, deposits, and capital. Total assets at year’s end were $416 million, an increase of $60 million over 2019, while total deposits were $345 million, an increase of $48 million. Shulman noted, “These results would not have been possible without each of our employees. We have an outstanding team, heavily involved in our communities.”

Mike Radliff, president and CEO of The FNB, said in spite of the pandemic, “The bank did a great job reacting to opportunities in the marketplace, like the PPP, which helped a lot of people. It’s a credit to our employees who, during the pandemic, kept themselves and our customers safe and healthy.”

Steven C. Henna, Michael R. Radliff, and Ann M. Schwarm were re-elected to three-year board terms. They join fellow directors Bruce Rand Edwards, David J. Lidy, Thomas L. McCarty, Janice K. Romack, Todd Shulman, and Zac Stombaugh. Board officers re-elected were Shulman as chairman, Schwarm as vice chairwoman, and Steve Ainscough as secretary.

Following the stockholders meeting, the board of directors met and announced the following promotions: Quinton Wadkins, Andrea Thompson and Lauren Robison to loan officer; Sally Emerick to assistant trust officer; Jennifer Rhodes to head teller at FNB Ramsey; and John Goldsmith to assistant vice president.

Community development was added to Goldsmith’s scope as marketing director. Whitney Aukamp was recently named branch manager of The FNB’s Patoka location.

Chartered in 1865, The FNB is the sixth oldest bank in Illinois. In June 2019, the bank converted to a state charter and changed its name from First National Bank to The FNB Community Bank. Along with its main office in Vandalia, The FNB has locations in Ramsey, Patoka, Mulberry Grove, and Greenville.