FNB Announces March Students Of The Month

The FNB Community Bank has selected its recipients of March’s Student of the Month honor. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees. The March Students of the Month are:

Cody Stewart, Vandalia High School, nominated by Greta Krueger

AJ Halford, Ramsey High School, nominated by Ginger Edwards

Makayla Gebke, Patoka High School, nominated by Crystal Denson

Kyra Wells, Greenville High School, nominated by Ivan Estevez

Alexis Kelley, Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Scott Voyles

Each student received a $50 check, a certificate, and an invitation to a special ceremony at the end of the school year. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans. This is the third school year for FNB’s Student of the Month.