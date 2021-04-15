FNB Announces March Students Of The Month

By
WGEL
-

The FNB Community Bank has selected its recipients of March’s Student of the Month honor. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees. The March Students of the Month are:

Cody Stewart, Vandalia High School, nominated by Greta Krueger

Cody Stewart, Vandalia HS, with Whitney Aukamp, FNB Student of the Month coordinator

AJ Halford, Ramsey High School, nominated by Ginger Edwards

AJ Halford, Ramsey HS, with Whitney Aukamp, FNB Student of the Month coordinator

Makayla Gebke, Patoka High School, nominated by Crystal Denson

Makayla Gebke, Patoka High School, with nominating teacher Crystal Denson (l) and FNB’s Whitney Aukamp (r)

Kyra Wells, Greenville High School, nominated by Ivan Estevez

Kyra Wells, Greenville High School, with nominating teacher Ivan Estevez (l) and FNB’s Bill Walker (r)

Alexis Kelley, Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Scott Voyles

Alexis Kelley, Mulberry Grove High School, with nominating teacher Scott Voyles (l) and FNB’s Heather Richardson (r)

Each student received a $50 check, a certificate, and an invitation to a special ceremony at the end of the school year. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans. This is the third school year for FNB’s Student of the Month.

