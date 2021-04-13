GHS Heisman Award Winners

Two Greenville High School senior students have been honored as recipients of the Heisman Award.

The winners are Abigail Wall and Jarin Weber.

The award recognizes student-athletes.

Abigail is the daughter of Angela and Jerry Wall of rural Greenville.

She has been involved in competitive cheerleading and is in the National Honor Society.

Abigail plans to at attend McKendree University to study psychology.

Jarin is the son of John Weber, and Chelsey and Josh Cox of rural Greenville.

He has been a four-year player for the football Comets and played basketball as a freshman.

He will attend the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana to major in actuarial science. Jarin is recipient of a President’s Award from the University of Illinois.