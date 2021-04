The Greenville High School homecoming parade is 3 p.m. Friday, April 9.

Only students are allowed in the parade, but everyone is invited to be along the parade route and watch it.

The parade begins near the intersection of Summer Avenue and Second Street, goes through downtown Greenville, east on College Avenue, then north on Hena Street to the high school.

Ryan D’Arcy, high school Social Studies teacher, is the parade marshal.