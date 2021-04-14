Girl Scouts Assist Long-Term Facility Residents

Because the COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois has initiated a program to assist those in nursing homes and long-term facilities.

The program is titled Operation: You’re Not Alone. The goal is to brighten the days of residents in the facilities by providing them necessities, entertainment and small gifts.

The Girl Scouts will be donating care packages to facilities across Southern Illinois.

In Bond County, Girl Scouts will set up a drive through event, Saturday, April 24 at the Greenville First Christian Church. Citizens can donate items from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Among the items needed are lotion, socks, hygiene items, tissues, perfume, fleece blankets, cards, magazines, large print books, hair supplies, and crafts. No baked goods will be accepted.

There are also collection boxes at Capri IGA, Dollar General and the First Christian Church in Greenville.

For additional information call Diane Doll at 618-410-3831.