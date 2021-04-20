GJHS Scholar Bowl First In Tourney

The Greenville Junior High scholastic bowl team ended its season with a first place finish in the recent Mater Dei Tournament.

The eight-team tournament was held over two weeks.

In the preliminary round, Greenville defeated All Saints and two teams from Breese District 12.

That allowed the Blue Jays squad to advance from the pool.

Based on the preliminary round results, Greenville’s Jay Miller earned first team all-tournament with the highest score overall, and William Mann was placed on the all-tournament second team.

In the championship round, Greenville defeated St. Rose 255-105, then the Blue Jays won a rematch with All Saints 195-95.

The final game was against two undefeated teams in the tournament, Greenville and Germantown.

In the first half, Germantown had a 50-point lead, then Rydia Kennedy answered a toss-up and the team answered three bonus questions to cut the deficit to 25 points at halftime.

In the second half, Greenville answered three of the first six toss-ups to tie the score, then came up with three of the last six toss-ups to seal the win.

Germantown did not answer a toss-up in the second half and the Blue Jays came away with a 175-135 victory,

Members of the varsity team were eighth graders Rydia Kennedy, William Mann, Caitlin McPeak, and Lillian Sorenson plus seventh graders Coleson Hoffmann and Jay Miller.

The varsity team won four other games this season, all against Hillsboro to finish with a 10-0 record.

Team coaches were Susan Corbus and Mindy Jefferson.

The junior varsity squad, consisting of sixth graders, won two games in the season, both against Hillsboro.

JV members were Jonas Busby, Jensen Cartwright, Audry Cornelious, Eli Ennen, Selah Field, Yosef Golovay, Ada Jefferson, James Matthews, Ethan Sandifer and Brooke Wayman.