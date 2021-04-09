Glow Run Planned To Benefit Fourth Fest

A 5K run/walk is once again scheduled in Greenville to raise funds for the July 2 and 3 Bond County Fourth Fest.

Crystal Grove, coordinator of the event, said the “Light Up the Night” Glow Run 5K will be Friday night, April 30. It starts at 7 PM and participants can run or walk through Greenville decked out in glow paint, glow necklaces, etc. Registration is $25 and includes glowing paraphernalia and a T-shirt. Visit RunSignUp.com and search for the event. You can find more on the Fourth Fest’s Facebook page.

Click below to hear more:

After April 23, runners and walkers can still sign up on April 30 and participate, but they won’t be guaranteed a shirt.

All proceeds benefit the Bond County Fourth Fest.