Greenville Citywide Yard Sales Fri & Sat

The Greenville city-wide yard sales will be Friday and Saturday.

The city will provide a free map and listing of those who have registered to have a yard sale.

Registration is free, however a registration form must be completed and given to the city, at the municipal building, by 8 a.m. Wednesday to be on the map.

The form is available at the municipal building or online at GreenvilleIllinois.com.

The map will be available, starting Thursday, at the municipal building and police department. It will list addresses, hours and the type of items for sale by those registered.

For more information call 664-1644.

Registration with the city is not required to have a yard sale on those days.