Greenville Farmers Market Begins May 1

The City of Greenville has announced it will be hosting a monthly Farmers Market beginning May 1.

The market will be on the city-owned parking lot on South Second Street, between Winter and Summer Avenues.

Jes Adam, city tourism director, talked about the Farmers Market, which will be the first Saturday of the month, through October, with the exception of July.

He said it will be a good opportunity to show the unique items and foods that are made in Greenville, in addition to local produce. You can apply for a booth at GreenvilleIllinois.com.

Click below to hear his comments:

Residents of Bond County and the surrounding area are encouraged to apply for vendor space.

For more information, call Adam at 664-1644.