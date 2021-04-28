Greenville FFA Successful In Section 19 Contests

Several Greenville FFA students found success in the recent Section 19 contests.

The Agronomy Team competed online judging and identified many different agriculture crops and weeds and placed fourth at section. The junior varsity team placed second overall. Individually Jack Wall placed tenth, Leno Caldieraro eleventh, and Hailey Bohn twelfth. The other varsity members include Bryce Siebert, and Ryan Lehn. The JV members included Ryan Scott, first place individual JV, Hunter Clark sixth, Leona Baum eighth, and Lacie Beckert. At the state Agronomy competition, the Greenville FFA Chapter team placed sixteenth overall in the contest. The team members include Hailey Bohn, Ryan Scott, Bryce Siebert, and Jack Wall.

The Greenville FFA chapter greenhands competed in the Section 19 Greenhand Quiz Bowl and represented the chapter well. The team members include Bailey Underbrink, Kolbie Tipsword, Bryce Siebert, Ryan Scott, and Hunter Clark.

Two chapter members participated in the Section 19 Job Interview Contest. They were Leno Caldieraro, who placed 4th overall, and Maggie Goodson who placed 12th.

The Greenville FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team competed and placed first at the Section 19 contest. Individually, Jack Wall was the first place chairman. Leona Baum was first place Secretary. The floor members placings included Leo Caldieraro, first; Lacie Beckert, second; Bryce Siebert, third; Hailey Bohn, fourth; and Leona Baum, fifth. The Greenville Parliamentary Procedure Team will compete at the District level next.

Several Greenville FFA members participated in the Section 19 Public Speaking Contest at Cowden Herrick School. Elusha Golovay and Bailey Unterbrink competed in the Creed Speaking Contest. Bailey Unterbrink placed sixth place overall. Leno Caldieraro was second in Varsity Extemporaneous Speaking. Jack Wall was second in Varsity Prepared speaking. Leno and Jack will be competing at District soon.

Several Greenville FFA members won their area in the Section 19 Proficiency Awards and they will compete in the District contest. Jack Wall won in Agriculture Sales; Trent Obermark in Diversified Crop Production; Dawson Graber in Diversified Crop Placement; Hailey Bohn in Equine Entrepreneurship; Kate Daniken in Forest Management and Products; and Leno Caldieraro in Wildlife Production and Management.

The Greenville FFA participated in the Virtual Section Poultry Judging this year. Congratulations to the team members who placed fifth at the Section Contest. The following team members included Dustin Rehkemper, Ryan Scott, Will Desherila, Jack Wall, Hunter Clark, Brayden Huels, Josie Maples, and Alyssa Rehkemper.

The Greenville FFA hosted the Section 19 Dairy Judging, which was held in person at the BJ Grove Dairy Farm in Mulberry Grove. The team placed sixth overall. Congratulations to Kaylie Huels who placed eighth individual overall. The other team members are Hunter Clark, Maggie Goodson, Hailey Bohn, Bryce Siebert, Jack Wall, and Brayden Huels.